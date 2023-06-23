Advertise With Us
Three charged after man robbed at knifepoint, assaulted in Pitt County

Pitt County deputies say the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Sunday on a dirt path off Mason School Road.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are in jail after deputies say they were involved in an armed robbery this past weekend in Pitt County.

Robert Brady and Tony Barber, both of Greenville, were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Both men turned themselves in on Thursday.

Jessica Todd turned herself in on Friday and was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, aid and abet armed robbery, and second degree kidnapping.

Pitt County deputies say the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Sunday on a dirt path off Mason School Road.

The victim has a passenger in a vehicle being driven by Todd, whom deputies said was in a relationship with the victim.

Deputies said the vehicle stopped and the man was then robbed by knifepoint and assaulted by Brady and Barber.

Barber and Todd both have $90,000 secured bonds, while Brady’s bond was set at $100,000 secured.

