SCIENCE TIME: Homemade Bubble Alert

While the kiddies are home from school this summer, here's a fun excuse to get them outside and having fun that won't break the bank. It's homemade bubbles!

Simple Mega Bubble Recipe :

1 cup water

2 tbsp Dawn blue dish soap

1 tbsp granulated sugar

Mix all ingredients until sugar is dissolved. For best results, let it sit overnight. The sugar helps to slow down the evaporation of the water, so the bubbles last longer for the bouncing bubbles.

Unbreakable Bubble Recipe:

These are great for HUGE bubbles (like you might want to blow with a hula hoop!)

1 cup of water

1/3 cup Dawn blue dish soap

2 tbsp white corn syrup

Mix all ingredients until well combined. For best results, let it sit overnight.

If you are struggling with bubbles that pop easily, using distilled water will yield better results. Also, using regular dish soap instead of ultra will yield better results.

Experiment #1: Bouncing Bubbles

What you need: Bubble solution, cotton gloves (or your sleeve), bubble wand to blow bubbles.

Bu0bbles normally burst when they hit a surface because a bubble will pop when it comes into contact with oil or dirt. These bubbles will bounce off the gloves (or just use a sleeve!) because they are free of dirt and oil!

These bubbles don’t last forever though. Gravity will pull them down and evaporation will cause the water film to get very thin. It eventually gets too thin to hold onto itself and it will pop and collapse completely. These super-bubbles use either corn starch or sugar to make it harder for the water to evaporate. This makes it a bit easier to bounce the bubble.

Experiment #2: Bubble Snakes

What you need: Bubble solution, plastic from your recycle bin (yogurt cups or the tops of soda bottles work well), an old sock (or piece of fabric or pantyhose), rubber band.

To make you bubble snake blower, stretch a single layer of sock over the wide part of your plastic recycled item. Be careful if it is sharp! Secure it snugly with a rubber band.

Dip the sock side of your blower into the bubble solution. Take a deep breath...and....bubble snakes!!!

What is going on? If you were to look at the sock under a microscope, you would see lots of small holes between the fibers. When you blow, the air from your breath escapes through these little holes and the bubbles form, just like they do with a bubble wand. The bubbles are made of a thin film of soap and water and love to stick to one another. This is called cohesion. The bubbles will grab on to one another and come out as a long snake.

For a really fun surprise twist, add some food coloring to your sock and make some rainbow snakes!

