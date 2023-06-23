Advertise With Us
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Repunzel

Rapunzel is Saving Graces 4 Felines feature kitty.
Rapunzel is Saving Graces 4 Felines feature kitty.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Rapunzel, a long-haired calico that will steal your heart.

Rapunzel is playful, sweet, and ready to go to her forever home. She would do best in a home that has other cats and dogs.

She can also be adopted with her sibling Maximus if you’re looking for a package deal.

Rapunzel
Rapunzel(Saving Graces 4 Felines)

The adoption fee for Rapunzel is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required to bring her home.

If you’d like to adopt Repunzel or any of the other great cats available for adoption, visit Saving Graces for Felines website.

