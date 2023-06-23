Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Repunzel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Rapunzel, a long-haired calico that will steal your heart.

Rapunzel is playful, sweet, and ready to go to her forever home. She would do best in a home that has other cats and dogs.

She can also be adopted with her sibling Maximus if you’re looking for a package deal.

Rapunzel (Saving Graces 4 Felines)

The adoption fee for Rapunzel is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required to bring her home.

If you’d like to adopt Repunzel or any of the other great cats available for adoption, visit Saving Graces for Felines website.

