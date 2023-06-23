Rollover crash slows Greenville traffic on busy highway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a rollover crash that shut down part of a busy highway for about an hour this afternoon.

It happened on South Memorial Drive near the Reedy Branch Road intersection around 1:30 p.m.

One driver was trapped as their vehicle landed on its top. It appears that three other vehicles were involved in the northbound crash.

Lanes in both directions were shut down by the crash, but have since reopened.

WITN is awaiting more information from Greenville police about the details on the accident.

