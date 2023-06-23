Advertise With Us
Retiring Epiphany School head honored at fundraising event

Nicholas Sparks and Dr. Dwight Carlblom.(Brad Poirier | The Epiphany School of Global Studies)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A head of school in New Bern was honored at a fundraising event that broke school records.

The Epiphany School of Global Studies held its Southern Soiree Gala and Auction event to raise money and honored their retiring head of school Dr. Dwight Carlblom.

Nicholas Sparks, co-founder of the school, honored Carlblom’s leadership as a “gift from God” in times of transition and challenge.

Sparks then announced the foundation of the Dr. Dwight Carlblom Endowment Fund and donated $135,000 to the fund to match how much the school had raised that evening. His donation is reportedly the highest single amount at one of Epiphany’s galas.

“We are extremely grateful to Dr. Carlblom for all that he has done for Epiphany,” said Board of Trustees Chair Dan Murphy. “He left a mark here, and it only seemed fitting to create an endowment fund in his honor.”

