Pitt County sees damage from Thursday storms

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several vehicles were damaged and a small shed destroyed by those strong thunderstorms Thursday afternoon in Pitt County.

Mary Gonzalez said she was outside her home on North Grimesland Bridge Road around 1:30 p.m. “when the storm came out of nowhere.”

The woman said the wind was so strong that she had trouble even opening her door to get inside to safety.

A large tree fell, with one big limb heavily damaging her 2023 car. Two other vehicles were also damaged and the storage shed was destroyed.

The woman said no one was hurt by the storm.

This happened on North Grimesland Bridge Road. (WITN)

