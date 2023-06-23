Advertise With Us
Lenoir County Crown apprenticeship graduates report success

Celebrating the ‘graduation’ of this year’s apprenticeship class in a program that Crown...
Celebrating the ‘graduation’ of this year’s apprenticeship class in a program that Crown Equipment has pioneered with Lenoir County Public Schools are, from left, Superintendent Brent Williams, Associate Superintendent Frances Herring, Crown HR Director Rose Mary Jones, apprenticeship graduate Noah Stroud, Kinston Crown Plant Manager Rob Burgin, apprenticeship graduate Zaire Garner, Associate Superintendent Nicholas Harvey II, apprenticeship graduate Eduardo Hernandez-Martinez, Dawn Kantz of Lenoir Community College and Amy Jones, LCP’S director of high school education and CTE.(Lenoir County Public Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third round of Lenoir County graduates are given jobs on the spot thanks to an apprenticeship.

Lenoir County Schools announced the recent success of three students who have graduated from their third round of the Crown Equipment apprenticeship program: Noah Stroud, Eduardo Martinez, and Zaire Gardner.

Apprenticeship participants complete the program while doing their normal senior year. The school system said the students are offered jobs and the opportunity to further their education tuition-free at Lenoir Community College.

Stroud and Martinzez were offered jobs in the Kinston facility as welders and Gardner will be furthering his education at N.C. State while working for Crown in the summer.

Out of the eight who completed the program in the past, six continue to work with Crown Equipment, according to a news release.

“We want to be able to give them full-time employment, but we also want them to continue their education,” plant manager Rob Burgin said. “We want to make sure we’re not missing that next step. You’ve completed high school, you gotten through the apprenticeship program here, you have a full-time job at Crown, but the bigger portion of this is that you can continue on with your education and further your career that way as well.”

Crown reported that they have already chosen four students to complete the program next year, but encourage those interested to apply. The students must be rising seniors.

