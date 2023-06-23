Lenoir County Crown apprenticeship graduates report success

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third round of Lenoir County graduates are given jobs on the spot thanks to an apprenticeship.

Lenoir County Schools announced the recent success of three students who have graduated from their third round of the Crown Equipment apprenticeship program: Noah Stroud, Eduardo Martinez, and Zaire Gardner.

Apprenticeship participants complete the program while doing their normal senior year. The school system said the students are offered jobs and the opportunity to further their education tuition-free at Lenoir Community College.

Stroud and Martinzez were offered jobs in the Kinston facility as welders and Gardner will be furthering his education at N.C. State while working for Crown in the summer.

Out of the eight who completed the program in the past, six continue to work with Crown Equipment, according to a news release.

“We want to be able to give them full-time employment, but we also want them to continue their education,” plant manager Rob Burgin said. “We want to make sure we’re not missing that next step. You’ve completed high school, you gotten through the apprenticeship program here, you have a full-time job at Crown, but the bigger portion of this is that you can continue on with your education and further your career that way as well.”

Crown reported that they have already chosen four students to complete the program next year, but encourage those interested to apply. The students must be rising seniors.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.