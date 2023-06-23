Latest from the tropics: Bret crosses Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm; Cindy tracking to the WNW

8:00 a.m. Friday update (Jim Howard)

5:00 am Friday update (Jim Howard)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the Friday 8:00 a.m. advisory from the Hurricane Center, Bret’s central low was moving westward in the eastern Caribbean Sea. Bret’s structure is expected to slowly fall apart, weakening the system as it progresses towards the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend. Bret currently poses no threat to the U.S.

As of 5:00 a.m. Friday, Tropical Storm Cindy has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west-northwest at 15 mph. Cindy is projected to hold its track, staying north of the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands. While the cone points towards the U.S., model data suggests the Gulf Stream will carry the system away from the NC coastline.

Stay tuned to WITN, WITN.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information. Also be sure to pick up the 2023 WITN Hurricane Survival Guide at participating stores.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.