Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Large tree nearly splits house in half

A homeowner in Texas said that he and his family feel lucky to be alive after a large tree crushed the home. (Source: KHOU/CNN)
By KHOU staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (KHOU) - Hundreds of thousands of Texans lost power as a line of severe thunderstorms rolled across the Lone Star State.

But one family in a suburb of Houston is just lucky to be alive after a massive tree crashed through the middle of their house.

The homeowner asked to remain anonymous but agreed to share their terrifying experience.

He said he was in his backyard Wednesday night when he first noticed the storm clouds rolling in and the winds picking up.

He said instincts told him he needed to move his family to the back of the house and into his daughter’s first floor bedroom.

That’s where he, along with his wife and his 2- and 4-year-old girls were and his mother-in-law upstairs in her bedroom when the giant pine tree smashed through their home, nearly splitting it in half.

“It’s a crack and a boom and then you could feel the house shake from the tree falling on it,” the homeowner said. “It’s heartbreaking. I’ve cried all day because we’ve worked hard to put this house together and get it where it is now. We take care of it, and this is our place we can call home.”

Video from inside the home shows debris everywhere, the frame of the house splintered into pieces.

The homeowner said seconds after the tree crashed through their home, he grabbed his family, and they ran out of the house and into their truck and drove away. They were scared the house would collapse on them.

He says rain then drenched the entire inside, destroying everything, including his two little girls’ hearing devices. He said both his daughters suffer from hearing loss.

This two-story home is one of the hardest-hit homes in the Spring Branch subdivision in Spring.

But other parts of the neighborhood are also dealing with storm damage. Yard after yard, there were uprooted trees, some toppled onto cars, as well as downed power lines blocking streets.

Some were still without power hours later after losing it Wednesday night.

The homeowner said despite everything they’re grateful to be alive. They do have insurance, so they plan to rebuild.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Furniture Fair appeared to be the worst hit.
Kinston shopping center sees damage from possible tornado
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Osandus Parker, Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed during a police chase.
DISPATCH RECORDINGS: Motorcycle going 110 mph in police chase that led to fatal crash
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Still dodging showers/storms on Friday; Lower severe risk
New Bern high school community mourning after baseball player's death
New Bern High School baseball player remembered by family and Bear community

Latest News

Tracy Marek, chief executive officer of U.S. Figure Skating, looks over the empty boxes that...
Olympic skaters still missing medals 500 days later
Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted on nine counts of aggravated murder for the June 15 deaths of...
Father accused of killing 3 sons pleads not guilty
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub’s regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico counties