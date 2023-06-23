Kiwanis evens up Greenville Little League City Championship thanks to late home run

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kiwanis took game two of the best of three Greenville Little League City Championship 3-2 on Thursday night to even the series at 1-1.

North State’s Kiwanis took the lead as Palmer Jolly singles in Aiden Thomas to go up 1-0. Jolly pitched well too.

But, Tar Heel’s East Carolina Auto and Truck Center took the lead on a double steal as the throw goes to second Grady Conway scored to take the lead 2-1

In the bottom of the 5th, Cooper Sims delivered the big shot. A 2-run home run to left to give them the lead for good 3-2.

Deciding game three is Friday night at 7 pm at Elm Street Park.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.