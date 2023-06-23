Advertise With Us
Hornets take Miller with second pick in the NBA Draft

Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.(Source: NBA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, NC (WITN) - The Charlotte Hornets NBA Franchise selected former University of Alabama basketball forward Brandon Miller with the second pick of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Miller and NBA G-League Ignite star, Scoot Henderson, both worked out for the Hornets and were lead prospects for the number two pick.

The Hornets gain a 6-foot-9 former SEC freshman and player of the year who averaged 18.8 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists at Alabama.

