Get involved with MumFest 2023 - Here’s How

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - MumFest is returning to New Bern in a few months and organizers are offering ways to support this years festival.

Banners are available for purchase. Your business name and the 2023 MumFest artwork will appear on your banner. Banners will be displayed downtown before, during and after MumFest for approximately six weeks. Sponsorships opportunities are also available for this years music and entertainment.

The deadline for submission and payment is Friday July 14, 2023.

Be on the lookout for special announcements leading up to the event.

For more information and to view the sponsorship packet, visit their website at https://mumfest.com/sponsorship/.

