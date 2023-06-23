Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Get involved with MumFest 2023 - Here’s How

organizers are offering ways to support this years festival
organizers are offering ways to support this years festival(MumFest)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - MumFest is returning to New Bern in a few months and organizers are offering ways to support this years festival.

Banners are available for purchase. Your business name and the 2023 MumFest artwork will appear on your banner. Banners will be displayed downtown before, during and after MumFest for approximately six weeks. Sponsorships opportunities are also available for this years music and entertainment.

The deadline for submission and payment is Friday July 14, 2023.

Be on the lookout for special announcements leading up to the event.

For more information and to view the sponsorship packet, visit their website at https://mumfest.com/sponsorship/.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Furniture Fair appeared to be the worst hit.
Kinston shopping center sees damage from possible tornado
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Osandus Parker, Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed during a police chase.
DISPATCH RECORDINGS: Motorcycle going 110 mph in police chase that led to fatal crash
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Still dodging showers/storms on Friday; Lower severe risk
New Bern high school community mourning after baseball player's death
New Bern High School baseball player remembered by family and Bear community

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico counties
5:00 am Friday update
Latest from the tropics: Bret crosses Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm; Cindy tracking to the WNW
5:00 am Friday update
Latest from the tropics: Bret crosses Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm; Cindy tracking to the WNW
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Still dodging showers/storms on Friday; Lower severe risk