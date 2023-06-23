Former New Bern head football coach Torrey Nowell takes same position at Durham’s Hillside

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We messaged with former New Bern head football coach Torrey Nowell and he is the new head football coach of Hillside high in Durham. Coach Nowell resigned with the Bears earlier this week after leading them to a 4A state championship going undefeated this year.

Nowell takes over a Hillside team that went 13-1 falling to Millbrook in the state playoffs. They were one of the top teams in the state all season.

