Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Former New Bern head football coach Torrey Nowell takes same position at Durham’s Hillside

Nowell resigned earlier this week at New Bern
New Bern head football coach moving to Hillside Durham
New Bern head football coach moving to Hillside Durham(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We messaged with former New Bern head football coach Torrey Nowell and he is the new head football coach of Hillside high in Durham. Coach Nowell resigned with the Bears earlier this week after leading them to a 4A state championship going undefeated this year.

Nowell Resigns story

Nowell takes over a Hillside team that went 13-1 falling to Millbrook in the state playoffs. They were one of the top teams in the state all season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Furniture Fair appeared to be the worst hit.
Kinston shopping center sees damage from possible tornado
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Osandus Parker, Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed during a police chase.
DISPATCH RECORDINGS: Motorcycle going 110 mph in police chase that led to fatal crash
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Diminishing storms tonight help create sunshine tomorrow
New Bern high school community mourning after baseball player's death
New Bern High School baseball player remembered by family and Bear community

Latest News

Skip Holtz
Former ECU head football coach Skip Holtz named USFL Coach of the Year
Terquavion Smith, NC State beat Duke
Former Farmville Central and NC State star Terquavion Smith goes undrafted, reportedly signs with 76ers
Kiwanis takes game two to force decisive game three
Kiwanis evens up Greenville Little League City Championship thanks to late home run
Kiwanis evens up Greenville Little League City Championship thanks to late home run