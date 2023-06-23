Former Farmville Central and NC State star Terquavion Smith goes undrafted, reportedly signs with 76ers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NBA Draft came and went for former Farmville Central and NC State star Terquavion Smith without hearing or seeing his name called.

Smith has reportedly signed a two-way free agent contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

76ers are also signing Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis and NC State's Terquavion Smith on two-way deals, sources said. https://t.co/vBDBZ5XL8V — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

Smith was the Wolfpack’s leading scorer this year averaging about 18 points per game. He just finished his sophomore season there.

We’ll keep you posted on this as it becomes official and on Smith throughout as he tries to become the next NBA star from the East.

