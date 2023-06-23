Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Former Farmville Central and NC State star Terquavion Smith goes undrafted, reportedly signs with 76ers

Smith reportedly gets two-way contract with Philadelphia
Terquavion Smith, NC State beat Duke
Terquavion Smith, NC State beat Duke(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NBA Draft came and went for former Farmville Central and NC State star Terquavion Smith without hearing or seeing his name called.

Smith has reportedly signed a two-way free agent contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Smith was the Wolfpack’s leading scorer this year averaging about 18 points per game. He just finished his sophomore season there.

We’ll keep you posted on this as it becomes official and on Smith throughout as he tries to become the next NBA star from the East.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Furniture Fair appeared to be the worst hit.
Kinston shopping center sees damage from possible tornado
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Osandus Parker, Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed during a police chase.
DISPATCH RECORDINGS: Motorcycle going 110 mph in police chase that led to fatal crash
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Severe threat diminishes as storms sweep over the East
New Bern high school community mourning after baseball player's death
New Bern High School baseball player remembered by family and Bear community

Latest News

Kiwanis takes game two to force decisive game three
Kiwanis evens up Greenville Little League City Championship thanks to late home run
Kiwanis evens up Greenville Little League City Championship thanks to late home run
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Hornets take Miller with second pick in the NBA Draft
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams watches from the dugout during the fifth...
Former ECU ace Williams strong in MLB debut for Cleveland