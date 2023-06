GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU head football coach Skip Holtz named this week the United States Football League Coach of the Year.

The moment we found out @CoachSHoltz was the USFL Coach of the Year 🤩👏



Congratulations, to our turtle on top of the fence post 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/GCrdBhoWCL — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) June 22, 2023

Holtz coaches the Birmingham Stallions. They went a League best 8-2 and made the playoffs averaging about 29 points per game.

