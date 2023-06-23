Advertise With Us
EF-1 Tornado leaves shopping center and homes severely damaged

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Many in Kinston stood in complete dismay Thursday afternoon as they looked at dismantled businesses and homes from a confirmed EF-1 tornado.

“I heard something beating against the house so went inside,” said Kinston resident, Juan Shepard. “I came back out and all of sudden heard a boom boom.”

Kinston resident Albert Witherspoon says he was also shocked by the tornado’s touchdown.

“That’s the weather you know, it’s unpredictable now with this climate change,” Witherspoon said. “No more they can do than what they’re doing now, boarding everything up.”

Construction workers were forced to board windows of Furniture Fair after officials say the tornado scattered them.

Kinston Fire Chief Damien Locklear says the store’s roof was also tore up along with the North Carolina DMV License Plate Agency and U.S. Postal Service branch.

“Had significant roof damage and we could tell obviously there was some type of tornado related event,” Locklear said. “Once we were able to get it under control, we evacuated everything you see behind us.”

People say the EF-1 tornado swept through North Herritage Street around noon, leaving Shepard to deal with the aftermath of heavy trees falling on his brother’s rental home.

Shepard says despite the structural damage that was done to businesses and homes, he remains grateful because it could’ve been worse.

“God bless, the main thing about it is that nobody got hurt as far as I know,” Shepard said. “That’s most important.”

Lenoir County Emergency Services still haven’t reported any injuries from Thursday’s tornado.

Many lives were impacted; however, some say the businesses, homes, and any other material things can be replaced, life can’t.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

The Furniture Fair appeared to be the worst hit.
