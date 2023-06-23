Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Still dodging showers/storms on Friday; Lower severe risk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The low pressure system that has lead to strong to severe storms across the East yesterday (Thursday) will again impact our forecast Friday. Highs will remain below average (low 80s), but the humidity present in the area will still make it feel like the summer season is upon us. Storms will be possible through the day, however the activity in the morning will be more focused along and east of Highway 17. Communities west of HWY17 will have a better chance of seeing storms over the second half of the day. Winds will blow out of the south-southwest at 7 to 15 mph. We’ll likely see a little less coverage than Thursday’s storms. The storms will likely be a little bit weaker as well.

The storms will slowly fade over the weekend, going from a 40% chance Saturday down to a 20% chance Sunday. The rain pattern on Saturday will mimic that of Friday. Highs over the weekend will be on the rise thanks to the departing rain. Highs will reach the mid 80s Saturday before we see the upper 80s by Sunday. For those of you who are in need of additional heat, the low 90s on Monday hopefully scratch that itch, especially as humidity makes it feel like we are in the mid to upper 90s. Another front will push storms back into the area Monday night into Tuesday. Those storms will fade through Tuesday, leaving us with a pause in the showers through the middle of next week. Highs will come down from the low 90s Monday to the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center has issued Tropical Storm Warnings and Watches for the islands of Guadeloupe, Dominica and Martinique. Bret will move into the Caribbean Sea as a tropical storm over the next 24 hours. The NHC is now issuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Depression #4. The storm is located behind Bret in the deep Atlantic. TD #4 will likely strengthen into Cindy within the next 24-48 hours.

