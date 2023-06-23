Advertise With Us
Car lands on top in flooded ditch on U.S. 264 outside of Greenville

The crash happened on U.S. 264 near Recycling Lane in Pitt County.
The crash happened on U.S. 264 near Recycling Lane in Pitt County.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash this afternoon where a car landed on its top in a flooded ditch.

It happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. on U.S. 264 east of Greenville right before the Beaufort County line.

Troopers said the woman was heading east on the wet road when her vehicle ran off the road, hit a ditch and overturned into standing water. A passerby waded into the water-filled ditch and helped her out of the car.

The woman was not seriously injured, according to troopers, and no charges have been filed yet in the crash.

