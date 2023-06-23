Car lands on top in flooded ditch on U.S. 264 outside of Greenville

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash this afternoon where a car landed on its top in a flooded ditch.

It happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. on U.S. 264 east of Greenville right before the Beaufort County line.

Troopers said the woman was heading east on the wet road when her vehicle ran off the road, hit a ditch and overturned into standing water. A passerby waded into the water-filled ditch and helped her out of the car.

The woman was not seriously injured, according to troopers, and no charges have been filed yet in the crash.

