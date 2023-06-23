Advertise With Us
4 adorable lion cubs born at Buffalo Zoo

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The Buffalo Zoo is roaring with excitement at the arrival of four lion cubs.

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.

After their first vet visit the little lions are healthy and growing.

The mother will be away from the exhibit with her newborns and continue to care for them in private until they are strong enough to be with other lions.

The cubs have yet to be named, but they are cute!

