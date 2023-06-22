Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: More Rounds of Heavy Rain to Come

Daily Downpours Continue into the Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain chances continue over the next few days. Rain wasn’t too bad on Wednesday but did add a few more inches to spots that have already seen plenty of rain. Storm total since Monday morning for portions of Hertford County east of Ahoskie is up to 5-7″ already. Portions of Bertie and Onslow County have already seen an estimated 3-5″. More rain over the next few days will likely lead to flash flooding concerns.

Activity should be light tonight before rain chances increase on Thursday. For most, we’re expecting there to be breaks where the rain can drain before the next round moves in. For the spots mentioned above, more heavy rain could lead to problems. It won’t rain all day, everywhere but it’s a good idea to have the rain gear close by. While heavy rain and lightning are the main concern, a storm or two Thursday could have strong wind gusts too. More rounds of heavy rain are expected Friday and Saturday. Rain chances finally fall Sunday until late Monday when a front could bring more.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center has issued Tropical Storm Warnings and Watches for the islands of Guadeloupe, Dominica, and Martinique. Bret will move into the Caribbean Sea as a tropical storm by Friday. The NHC is also monitoring a strong tropical wave behind Bret that has an 80% chance of potentially becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance over the next seven days. If the system develops, the next name on the list is Cindy.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

