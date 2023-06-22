UPDATE: Pitt County deputies arrest man for shooting teenager

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Pitt County charged a man with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Greenville.

Iwanniza Love is behind bars for the shooting of a 17-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Belvoir community yesterday.

After finding the teen, officials say he was taken to ECU Health Medical Center and his condition remains unknown.

Deputies say they charged 21-year-old Love from Ayden with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

He is in the Pitt County jail under a $1,000,000 bond.

