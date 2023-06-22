Advertise With Us
Tarboro’s Lewis posts he’s committed to ECU football

To be senior for the Vikings this season
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tarboro quarterback and defensive back O’marion Lewis was offered by ECU football a few weeks ago after competing at one of their camps.

He shared he is Greenville bound. Lewis quarterbacked the Vikings to the state finals again last season falling in the state championship game. He will be a senior in the fall and Tarboro will once again be the team to beat in 1A East.

