Tarboro’s Lewis posts he’s committed to ECU football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tarboro quarterback and defensive back O’marion Lewis was offered by ECU football a few weeks ago after competing at one of their camps.

He shared he is Greenville bound. Lewis quarterbacked the Vikings to the state finals again last season falling in the state championship game. He will be a senior in the fall and Tarboro will once again be the team to beat in 1A East.

