Musical “Extra! Extra!” fundraising scholarships for Magnolia Arts Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An non-profit arts center in the east is putting on its fifth musical of the year to fundraise for aspiring actors and actresses.

The Magnolia Arts Center is hosting “Extra! Extra!” the musical. The production is about a group of “waiting” extras, their unique stories, and their journey to being discovered.

Director Mitch Butts says this show is not only comical but will include audience participation. The show is written by Wilmington playwright Frank Trimble.

All production ticket funds go towards keeping the arts center open, however, this musical’s profit will go toward scholarships for students to attend camps. The arts center brings in instructors from across the state to host camps for those interested in curating an interest in performing.

The show starts Thursday and runs through Sunday. Tickets are $15 to $20. Specific show times can be found here.

