Kinston SWAT team called out after shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston said they had to call out their SWAT team to arrest an armed man this afternoon.

Joseph Wooten has been charged with assault by pointing a gun, illegal discharge in the city limits, and going armed to the terror of the public.

Police said it happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue as first responders were dealing with a possible tornado across town.

Wooten is accused of being in the neighborhood with a handgun, firing a shot, and then running into a nearby home.

The Kinston SWAT Team and Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Unit were called out and the 31-year-old man was taken into custody with no one being injured.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.