Kinston shopping center sees damage from possible tornado

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A possible tornado hit a Kinston shopping center this afternoon.

The Furniture Fair in the Plaza Shopping Center had its front windows blown out and the ceiling inside the store also collapsed.

People said they saw what looked like a tornado hit the store around 12:20 p.m.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Deputy Director Samuel Kornegay said the building has had heavy structural damage while a debris field was seen behind the store, indicating a potential tornado touchdown.

Emergency services say no significant injuries have been reported at this point.

