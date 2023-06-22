Advertise With Us
Former ECU ace Williams strong in MLB debut for Cleveland

Gavin Williams went 5.2 innings in his big league debut
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams watches from the dugout during the fifth...
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, OHIO (WITN) - Former ECU ace Gavin Williams had one rough patch but was solid most of the night going 5.2 innings in his Major League Baseball debut for the Cleveland Guardians.

Williams allowed four runs on four hits with four strikeouts in the outing.

ECU head coach Cliff Godwin on hand to watch his former ace play in the big leagues.

Cleveland won the game 7-6 over Oakland in the end.

