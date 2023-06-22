Father & men’s conference showing how to improve health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A conference happening today is showing men ways to better their health.

The 2023 Father & Men Conference is giving those the chance to learn how to improve their health and take control of risk factors.

The conference will also hold free health screenings for diabetes, hypertension, and body mass index with immediate results and gift cards for participants.

The keynote speaker for the conference will be Dr. Steven Ferguson and a number of other health officials from across the east also plan to speak at the event.

The event will be held inside the First Presbyterian Church in Greenville at 5 p.m.

