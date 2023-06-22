ENC couple flips childhood home into dream wedding venue

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Becky and Joe Davis spent weeks leading up to their wedding renovating Joe’s childhood home into a venue just in time for their special day last April.

This was already an exciting time for them, but then their story exploded after the global news publication, Insider picked it up.

An old home filled with love and many memories...

“I grew up in the home, but it’s never been in the best condition. By the time I got it, they had abandoned it for about 5 years and the front porch was falling down, all the walls were cracked, everything was a disaster,” Mizpah Manor and Chapel Owner, Joe Davis says.

For Davis, his childhood home has held a special place in his heart, ever since his parents bought the property next to a little chapel in 1988.

Now, the 118-year-old home is being turned into a dream wedding venue.

Co-Owner, Becky Davis, says “It’s so nice to keep the living history of this place going and that we can use it as a church but also a place where people can get married. The chapel was built in 1929. The structure is original and if you look up at the beams, they’re all hand painted and original to the structure, as well as the bell tower.”

The vision comes after Davis married his own partner, Becky, and spent the 11 weeks leading up to their own special day last April renovating the property.

Even though a lot of work has already been done, there is still more to do and the renovation process has had its challenges.

“Pruning, and grooming, and planting. That’s going to be really exciting. Furnishing the home and it just takes so much that you don’t think about... from the drapes, you’ve got 12ft ceilings and you can’t order those off of amazon. It just doesn’t happen like that. you have to get them custom made, you have to go pick stuff out,” Becky says.

However, the vision of creating the perfect wedding venue... Joe says, “Ceremony yes, and then here it’ll be more of a cocktail hour. We’ll use the house for getting ready and the bridal party.”

And lots of love remains the same. “It’ll be really exciting to see when it’s all done and to be able to walk brides through so they can see it and that they feel comfortable because it is a home. I want it to feel comfortable, and I want them to feel the love, the love of god, and that it’s just a place to feel nurtured,” Becky told WITN.

The Davis’ also say the vision doesn’t stop there. There are two other buildings on this property that they say they look forward to developing for wedding parties to utilize as soon as 2024.

