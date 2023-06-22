ENC County holds Regional Economic summit; many invited few attended

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders from more than two dozen Eastern Carolina counties were invited to attend a regional economic summit to allow all of ENC to have an open dialogue about a variety of economic issues impacting the region, but few of the invitees actually showed up.

Even though leaders from 29 counties were invited, representatives from only five counties showed up, with notable absences from leaders in Bertie, Hyde, and Tyrrell counties.

Despite the low attendance, those who did participate say they benefitted from the discussions that covered everything from internal marketing to infrastructure.

“We want to start talking because we don’t have an opportunity to come together as a region to talk and just open up to one another,” said Mary Perkins-Williams, Pitt County Board of Commissioners, District 2.

“It is an interest throughout Eastern North Carolina, and the people took a chance to come. We didn’t have a marketing strategy to draw them. They came because they have similar needs.” said Perkins-Williams

North Carolina Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development Kenny Flowers was the keynote speaker. Flowers says even though the pandemic caused challenges for the area, ENC has been recovering well.

“I just look at the challenges, and I think the pandemic really gave us a chance to dig deeply within our community, and they’ve been super responsive. I’ve been impressed,” said Flowers.

County leaders who attended say they felt the summit was important to learn how to tackle some economic issues as a region, including housing issues in Pamlico County.

“I think something that we’re looking at right now that is difficult for us is finding affordable housing to be able to house workers that are trying to come into the region,” said Justin Oakes, Assistant Manager for Pamlico County.

Right now, a date is not set for another regional economic meeting. But the summit did close with a challenge to the other counties to host a regional summit within their own communities.

