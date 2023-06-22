E.C. Auto takes opening game of Greenville Little League City Championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Little League City Championship best-of-three series started Wednesday night with game one at Stallings Stadium.

EC Auto and Truck Center got out to the four to nothing lead in the game. Conner Senatore doubles to center scoring Cameron Boone there.

Kiwanis would come back and tie it. Oliver Hinnant comes in on a bases loaded walk. They would take the lead on a homer later in the 5th.

EC Auto would take the game 9-8 on a walk-off single in the end.

Game two of the best-of-three series is Thursday night at 7 PM at Elm Street Park.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.