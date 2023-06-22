DISPATCH RECORDINGS: Motorcycle going 110 mph in police chase that led to fatal crash

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A just-released police dispatch recording says a motorcyclist was going 110 miles per hour minutes before a deadly crash while being chased by Winterville police.

Osandus Parker, Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed around 9:00 p.m. on June 8th just inside Greenville.

Winterville police chased the 25-year-old man’s motorcycle after it wouldn’t stop when they noticed it did not have a license plate. WITN requested police dispatch recordings of the chase that were released to us today.

On the recordings, the officer said the chase started on Highway 11 south near Jolly Road. He said the man was going 80 miles per hour and then made a U-turn and headed back toward Winterville. The officer said there was light traffic.

He said speeds then reached 110 miles per hour.

Eventually, the motorcycle turned into the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot and then onto Regency Drive. The officer reported the motorcycle then crashed at Highway 11 and Thomas Langston Road, asking that EMS be dispatched.

According to the recordings, the entire chase lasted less than three minutes.

Parker’s family had questioned the chase, but Police Chief Ryan Willhite said his officers were in compliance with the town’s chase policy.

