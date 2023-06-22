Advertise With Us
Craven Co. hosting camp to ease nerves for rising sixth and ninth graders

(Craven County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Fear over the first day of school may be over for sixth and ninth graders in Craven County.

Craven County Schools will be hosting the Summer Bridge Camp for rising sixth and ninth graders. The goal is to get students comfortable with their new school, meet friends, and to meet the staff before the first day starts.

The school system says the program is to run at all traditional middle and high schools in Craven County from August 1-10 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Transportation is available, and breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Craven County Schools said that space will be limited and that the deadline to register will be June 30. The middle school registration form can be found here and the high school registration here.

