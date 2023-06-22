Advertise With Us
Camp Lejeune sees change in command today

(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A change of command is set to take place at Camp Lejeune Thursday morning.

Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune will now be under the command of Colonel Adolfo Garcia, who is taking over from Brigadier General Andrew M. Niebel.

Garcia recently served as the director of the Marine Corps House of Representatives Liaison Office. This will be his first tour of duty at Camp Lejeune.

The change of command ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the base theater.

