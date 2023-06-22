Camp Lejeune base commander passes the torch

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A change of command was held Thursday morning at Camp Lejeune.

Former Base Commander Brigadier General Andrew Niebel released command to the new base commander, Colonel Alfonso Garcia.

“When I first came into command, the big thing for me was building a strong relationship with the community,” said Niebel. “Passing the torch here and like I’ve said, this is one of my favorite tours in the Marine Corps. I really feel like this is home.”

Niebel served as base commander for two years, while several major events happened like the beginning of building reconstruction around the base on buildings that had severe damage from Hurricane Florence. He also led the base while the corps navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.

As his tenure comes to an end, “It is bittersweet,” said Niebel. “I don’t want to leave Camp Lejeune. I don’t want to leave North Carolina, but I am in the Marine Corps, and they call them orders for a reason.”

“2018 to the 2023 year now five years later, we are well into our Florence projects. this was a congressional plus up that we got, and it was mostly water damage from driving winds,” Niebel added.

WITN tried to speak to the new base commander Col. Garcia, but Marine Corps representatives said he was not available.

“I think Colonel Garcia coming in after me taking over is going to keep the momentum. “He will find ways to make the base better for our families, warfighters, and all of our installation so it’s a bittersweet time for me but also a very exciting time as well,” said Niebel.

The Brigadier General will move to California where he will assume command of the First Marine Logistics Group at Camp Pendleton.

