Ayden mayor not seeking re-election after 20 years in office

The Town of Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp released a statement today stating that he would not be seeking another term in office.

Tripp has spent 30 years serving the town in a leadership position. He spent 20 years serving as mayor and 10 years serving as the town commissioner.

“...thank you, with my whole heart for allowing me to do what I love for the town I love. It has been a true joy serving you,” said Tripp. “My prayer is that God will continue blessing each of you and the town I hold so dear: Ayden, North Carolina.”

In his statement, he reflected on the town’s growth mentioning the expansion of Minges/Worthington Industrial Parks, city limit expansion, and the development of recreational programs to include the Splash Pad.

As well as highlighted triumphs including the reduction in electrical rates in 2014 due to the sale of NCEMPA assets to Duke Energy Progress, getting funding for the NC Food Commercialization Center, securing grants for rehabilitation and extension of the water/sewer lines, and his personal favorite, getting the UNC and ECU Marching Bands to come and participate in the 2008 Collard Festival Parade.

