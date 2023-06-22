Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Ayden mayor not seeking re-election after 20 years in office

Mayor Tripp is not seeking re-election after holding office for 20 years
Mayor Tripp is not seeking re-election after holding office for 20 years(Steve Tripp)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The mayor of a town in the east announced today that he will not be running for re-election.

The Town of Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp released a statement today stating that he would not be seeking another term in office.

Tripp has spent 30 years serving the town in a leadership position. He spent 20 years serving as mayor and 10 years serving as the town commissioner.

“...thank you, with my whole heart for allowing me to do what I love for the town I love. It has been a true joy serving you,” said Tripp. “My prayer is that God will continue blessing each of you and the town I hold so dear: Ayden, North Carolina.”

In his statement, he reflected on the town’s growth mentioning the expansion of Minges/Worthington Industrial Parks, city limit expansion, and the development of recreational programs to include the Splash Pad.

As well as highlighted triumphs including the reduction in electrical rates in 2014 due to the sale of NCEMPA assets to Duke Energy Progress, getting funding for the NC Food Commercialization Center, securing grants for rehabilitation and extension of the water/sewer lines, and his personal favorite, getting the UNC and ECU Marching Bands to come and participate in the 2008 Collard Festival Parade.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern high school community mourning after baseball player's death
New Bern High School baseball player remembered by family and Bear community
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies investigating Pitt County shooting, man says it happened on his family-owned property
Big Rock officials look over the marlin boated by fishing boat Sensation on the final evening...
Sensation owner officially protests Big Rock results, retains attorney
Man found dead on railroad tracks in Rocky Mount
Kathern Rhines
UPDATE: Missing Edenton woman found

Latest News

Iwanniza Love
UPDATE: Pitt County deputies arrest man for shooting teenager
Musical “Extra! Extra!” fundraising scholarships for Magnolia Arts Center
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Staying soggy through Friday
Thursday 5:00 a.m. track and data
Latest from the tropics: Tropical Depression #4 forms; Bret closing in on the Antilles