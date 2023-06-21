Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Days of Scattered Downpours Still to Come

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another cut-off low is leading to daily shower and storm chances. Not much, if any, severe weather is expected this week. Instead, you’ll want to keep the rain gear close as showers and storms continue off and on. If you see multiple rounds, that could lead to standing water or minor flash flooding. Most should be okay with amounts generally staying below 4″ by the weekend. You’ll feel the humidity this week too as a humid airmass stick around.

Rain continues tonight and some could wake up to a round of heavy rain. Afternoons and evenings will have the best chance of rain each day. Rain chances may dip overnight and in the morning but still expect rain to be possible. The upper-level low is cut off from the jet stream this week and isn’t expected to leave until the weekend. The highest rainfall amounts in the state from this system will be along the Appalachians and Blue Ridge Mountains where some could see half a foot or more of rain this week. While most in ENC see 2-4″ over the course of the week, there will be areas that see more. The good news is that it’ll come over several days so the flooding risk stays low for now. Rain chances start to dip this weekend into early next week.

You can’t tell it’s June by looking at the tropics. Two disturbances coming off the coast of Africa make it feel like peak hurricane season. Despite warm waters already, upper-level winds should be strong enough to limit development. Bret is expected to slide into the Caribbean and stay a tropical storm. The disturbance behind it has a high chance of becoming Cindy this week and will hopefully follow Bret’s path away from the US. Right now, only Puerto Rico is a concern for those in the United States as both systems stay away from the mainland and North Carolina.

