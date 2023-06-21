Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Days of Scattered Downpours Still to Come

Humid with Daily Scattered Showers and Storms
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another cut-off low is leading to daily shower and storm chances. Not much, if any, severe weather is expected this week. Instead, you’ll want to keep the rain gear close as showers and storms continue off and on. If you see multiple rounds, that could lead to standing water or minor flash flooding. Most should be okay with amounts generally staying below 4″ by the weekend. You’ll feel the humidity this week too as a humid airmass stick around.

Rain continues tonight and some could wake up to a round of heavy rain. Afternoons and evenings will have the best chance of rain each day. Rain chances may dip overnight and in the morning but still expect rain to be possible. The upper-level low is cut off from the jet stream this week and isn’t expected to leave until the weekend. The highest rainfall amounts in the state from this system will be along the Appalachians and Blue Ridge Mountains where some could see half a foot or more of rain this week. While most in ENC see 2-4″ over the course of the week, there will be areas that see more. The good news is that it’ll come over several days so the flooding risk stays low for now. Rain chances start to dip this weekend into early next week.

You can’t tell it’s June by looking at the tropics. Two disturbances coming off the coast of Africa make it feel like peak hurricane season. Despite warm waters already, upper-level winds should be strong enough to limit development. Bret is expected to slide into the Caribbean and stay a tropical storm. The disturbance behind it has a high chance of becoming Cindy this week and will hopefully follow Bret’s path away from the US. Right now, only Puerto Rico is a concern for those in the United States as both systems stay away from the mainland and North Carolina.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Rock officials look over the marlin boated by fishing boat Sensation on the final evening...
Sensation owner officially protests Big Rock results, retains attorney
Multiple people were shot just before midnight on Sunday in Greenville. One person was killed...
UPDATE: Family identifies man killed in Greenville mass shooting
Lorale Condolia Watson charged in Rocky Mount armed robbery
Woman charged in Rocky Mount armed robbery
The blue marlin brought in by Sensation unofficially weighs 619-lbs but its eligibility is in...
BIG ROCK: Sensation’s +600-lbs marlin disqualified, Sushi wins tournament
Mark Thompson
West Carteret High School teacher/coach suspended following secret peeping charge by police

Latest News

Latest from the tropics: Tropical Storm Bret maintaining westerly movement
Laurie Ellis Rd
Dangerous Winterville intersection becomes all-way stop.
Opioid settlement discussion in Beaufort County
Eastern Carolina County holds public opioid settlement discussion
Thumbnail for Tropical Storm Bret
Latest from the tropics: Tropical Storm Bret maintaining westerly movement