Sports Spotlight: Parrott Academy senior Ele Wooten is first woman to win state trap shooting title

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Ele Wooten was the goalie on Parrott Academy’s first state championship girl’s soccer team as an 8th grader. Which is right around the same time she started trap shooting.

Now, she’s a champion in that sport as well. We feature her in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“When I found out they had a trap team at school, I was like that seems really cool you get to hit flying orange things,” says Parrott Academy’s Ele Wooten.

Ele Wooten started trap shooting for Parrott Academy in 7th grade. She made the varsity as an 8th grader.

“I didn’t even want to shoot anything else,” says Wooten, “I wanted to spend my whole practice at shotgun.”

They compete in archery, rifle, and shotgun shooting aspects but Ele’s love for trap shooting pushed her to perfect her craft.

“I’ve got the stance that looks kind of silly. It’s kind of textbook,” Ele says, “I’m set real into the gun but it’s how they teach you. If I didn’t have that I wouldn’t be able to swing and all that.”

Wooten’s stance, and mental approach, have made her a near-perfect trap shooter during her senior season.

“When I go up there I just think I gotta find this orange thing,” says Wooten, “Find the bird and shoot it.”

Ele competed at the state championships this spring and shot a perfect score to earn a spot in a shootout for the state title.

“I’m glad my method worked and I was able to hit them all,” says Wooten.

The only girl in the competition. They went around the stations. Sort of like a mix between “Pig” and a three-point competition around the arc in basketball. Two shots at each station until shooters miss and get knocked out.

“I had gone against what I had originally said in my head the pattern I was going to shoot and I missed one. Nobody hit two and I was safe. Get over there and I hit two and everybody keeps missing one,” says Wooten, “Officer looks at me and goes you only got two more left. Then the next guy one left. I was like no way. I didn’t really know how to feel and it was just like one of the most speechless sports history moments for me I have ever experienced. "

Ele became the first woman to win the state title in the event’s history.

“Girls can get into it, and though there is very few of us,” says Ele, “We show yes we can do it just as good, and even better than guys can sometimes. It’s not just a guy’s sport.”

Ele is moving on to N.C. State University to pursue a biological engineering degree. She hopes to do club trap shooting there and might pursue other competitions in the future.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.