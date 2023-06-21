Pitt County deputies on scene of afternoon shooting

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Pitt County are investigating an apparent shooting this afternoon.

First responders were called around 3:15 p.m. to a home on Cozy Lane, that’s off Old River Road outside of Greenville.

Multiple crime scene investigators and Sheriff Paula Dance are at the scene.

WITN has reached out to the sheriff’s office and we’re awaiting more information from them on exactly what happened.

