New Bern High School baseball player remembered by family and Bear community

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -To his mom Leslie, 17-year-old Trent Wheat came off a little introverted but not when it came to baseball.

“He was the life of the party, he was everything,” Leslie Wheat said. “He was everybody’s friend.”

Last Friday, the family said Trent’s light was dimmed after he passed away from sepsis complications. Leslie Wheat says she wouldn’t wish the pain of losing a child on any parent.

“It’s not easy at all,” Leslie Wheat said. “The people that I’ve talked to have been phenomenal, my support system throughout the community has been phenomenal.”

Leslie says New Bern High School has shown immense support during their family’s grief, especially Trent’s former baseball coach Michael Ellsworth.

“I enjoyed having Trent, he was obviously very young when I came into the program,” Ellsworth said. “He showed a lot of maturity in different areas.”

Trent’s brother, Ethan says his little brother’s love for the diamond was obvious even when they were kids.

“We both started playing baseball for years then I stopped, but he wanted to keep going,” Ethan Wheat said. “He loved it, it was like he had another whole family.”

Trent’s family may have loved watching their favorite shortstop steal bases at Boykin Field, but they believe he’ll be remembered most for how he lived life on his terms.

“He was ready to expand and fly,” Ethan Wheat said. “He was just ready to see the world and that’s what everyone has to remember. You just gotta live your life.”

Trent was preparing to hit his upcoming senior year out of the park and although he isn’t here to physically do that, Ellsworth and his family believe his classmates will finish the job in his memory.

If you’d like to donate to the Wheat family during this difficult time, here’s a GoFundMe they started in Trent’s honor. https://www.gofundme.com/f/trent-wheats-medical-costs

