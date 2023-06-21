NASA Astronaut speaks with Cognicon Summer Camp campers

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Christina Koch spoke with children at Cognicon summer camp on Tuesday morning to inspire them to go after their dreams.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” said Amanda Allen, an Academically Intellectually Gifted Coach with Onslow County Schools. “It shows that there are things that we can do to never give up if we truly dream it, it can happen.”

Christina Koch, a prior Jacksonville resident, attended White Oak High School and grew up in Jacksonville and considers it her hometown. A camper shared her thoughts and how excited she was to speak with Koch.

“It’s inspiring to know that someone who has gone to space is from here,” said Cognicon camper Samantha Edwards.

Koch is a NASA astronaut and holds the record for the longest single space lift by a woman with a total of 328 days in space. During the conversation, Koch shared information about how space changes throughout your body. Braddock Gonyea, another camper at Cognicon, says he learned something new.

“I was very interested when she said the heart adapts on its own given the planetary gravitational changes,” said Gonyea, a student at Hunter Creek Middle School.

Koch shared never before seen videos and photos from missions and her time on the ship. Allen shared that she wants her campers to feel inspired after they speak with Koch.

“With Christina being an Onslow County native, that is an amazing resource to have,” said Allen. “As far as a person to go to and inspire our students our gifted population here as well as others to go on and see their possibilities, that there’s no limit.”

Beyond sharing information about space, Koch’s biggest advice to the campers is to go after their dreams.

“If you want to be an astronaut, think about everything you are passionate about and do those passions that will lead down a path to eventually become an astronaut,” said Koch. “The truth is, if you are living and doing the things that you love, you are going to excel and give the most back to the world.”

When a camper asked Koch when was she the most scared on the ship during the Q&A part of the conversation, she explained her thoughts and what was going through her head.

“We were on the darker shadow part of the Earth and my crew mate opened the hatch to go out into space. I was just working on some stuff and I decided to look down through my feet and I saw this big gaping black hole which was the open hatch and I knew I had to go out of that hole in a minute.”

According to NASA, 72 women have flown in space and 44 of them have worked on the International Space Stations as crew members, were visitors on space shuttle assembly flights, or participated in a space flight for short-duration missions as of March 2023.

