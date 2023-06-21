Advertise With Us
Man found dead on railroad tracks in Rocky Mount

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount are investigating a body discovered on railroad tracks this morning.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the CSX rail yard on Southwest Main Street.

They found the body of the 24-year-old man on the tracks. The man had head injuries consistent with being struck by a train, police said.

The name of the man is being withheld until his family is notified.

Anyone with information on the death should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.

