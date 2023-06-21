Advertise With Us
Latest from the tropics: Tropical Storm Bret remains at moderate intensity

Tropical Storm Bret threatens to strike portions of the Lesser Antilles by Thursday
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The latest information on Tropical Storm Bret as of the 11 am advisory
The latest information on Tropical Storm Bret as of the 11 am advisory(WITN Weather)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11:00 a.m. advisory, Bret continues to remain a moderate tropical storm with winds of 60 mph, with higher gusts. Bret’s forward movement continues to decrease, now moving westward at 14 mph.

Over the next few days, Tropical Storm Bret is expected to continue westward with the system approaching the Lesser Antilles through Thursday morning. A landfall is possible later Thursday afternoon. Bret will have the potential of producing high surf, locally heavy rainfall and strong winds along the coast.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola should closely monitor the progression of this storm. A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, and St. Lucia, and additional watches and warnings are likely for other islands within the Lesser Antilles later tonight.

Stay tuned to WITN, WITN.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

