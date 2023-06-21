Latest from the tropics: Tropical Storm Bret gains strength.

The latest data and track of Tropical Storm Bret as of the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. (WITN Weather)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11:00 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Bret continues tracking westward at 17 mph. Winds continue to increase up to 50 mph with gusts as high as 70 mph.

Bret is forecast to progress westward over the next few days or so and is forecast to hold tropical storm strength over the next seven days. The latest data shows Bret losing strength as it comes into contact with the Leeward Islands. Once in the Caribbean Sea, it will encounter wind shear and drier air, which will keep Bret from gaining strength.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola should closely monitor the progression of this storm. Given the uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts, it is too early to specify the location and magnitude of where Bret’s associated hazards could occur. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Barbados, and additional watches are likely for other islands within the Lesser Antilles later tonight.

