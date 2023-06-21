Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Latest from the tropics: Tropical Storm Bret continues to slowly strengthen

Tropical Storm Bret continues heading towards the Caribbean Sea
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Bret's 5:00 a.m. Wednesday track and data from the NHC
Bret's 5:00 a.m. Wednesday track and data from the NHC(Jim Howard)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11:00 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Bret continues tracking westward at 17 mph. Winds continue to increase up to 50 mph with gusts as high as 70 mph.

Bret is forecast to progress westward over the next few days or so and is forecast to hold tropical storm strength over the next seven days. The latest data shows Bret losing strength as it comes into contact with the Leeward Islands. Once in the Caribbean Sea, it will encounter wind shear and drier air, which will keep Bret from gaining strength.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola should closely monitor the progression of this storm. Given the uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts, it is too early to specify the location and magnitude of where Bret’s associated hazards could occur. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Barbados, and additional watches are likely for other islands within the Lesser Antilles later tonight.

Stay tuned to WITN, WITN.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information. Also be sure to pick up the 2023 WITN Hurricane Survival Guide at participating stores.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Rock officials look over the marlin boated by fishing boat Sensation on the final evening...
Sensation owner officially protests Big Rock results, retains attorney
Mark Thompson
West Carteret High School teacher/coach suspended following secret peeping charge by police
Damien Lovett
Victim says dead father shot at gunmen during Greenville mass shooting
Sights and Sounds from New Bern and East Duplin state football titles
New Bern 4A state champion head football coach Torrey Nowell has resigned
Dechawn Edwards
Armed road rage leads to police chase in Kinston

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Pockets of heavy rain Wednesday; Isolated flooding possible
Thumbnail for Tropical Storm Bret
Latest from the tropics: Tropical Storm Bret continues to slowly strengthen
Jim's First Alert 0621
New Bern high school community mourning after baseball player's death
New Bern High School baseball player remembered by family and Bear community