Highway 12 partially closed as boat removed from OBX beach

The National Park Service said that the "Carol-ina" ran aground on the Cape Hatteras National...
The National Park Service said that the "Carol-ina" ran aground on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Sunday.(National Park Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - People driving along Highway 12 on the Outer Banks could see some traffic delays today.

The National Park Service said starting around 11:00 a.m. the northbound lanes of the highway between Hatteras and Frisco will be closed so a boat can be removed from the nearby beach.

The 28-foot “Carol-ina” grounded on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore beach early Sunday evening.

A contractor hired by the boat’s owner will use a crane to lift it over the dune and onto a trailer on the northbound lane of the highway. The National Park Service approved the work plan this morning and said it would take up to two hours to complete.

The Park Service said during the closure, the southbound lanes will be used to alternate the flow of traffic.

