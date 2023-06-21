Advertise With Us
Have you seen me? Woman goes missing in Onslow County

Onslow County says it’s looking for 32-year-old Carlie Miller.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Onslow County, N.C. (WITN) – A Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help searching for a missing woman.

Deputies say she was last seen in the area of Cox Road and Huffmantown Road in Richlands.

They say she is 5′11 with brown hair and brown eyes. They also say she has various tattoos on her right leg and arm.

She was last seen wearing a white sundress, no shoes and purple sunglasses.

Officials add she may be in the area of Greencrest neighborhood in Jacksonville or the North Topsail beach area.

If you know of her whereabouts—you are asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s office at 910-989-4029.

