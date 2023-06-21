Advertise With Us
Greenville police offering reward in mass shooting that killed father of four

Damien Lovett
Damien Lovett
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are now offering a reward in Sunday night’s mass shooting in Greenville.

The shooting happened just before midnight on West 6th Street.

Damien Lovett was killed, while five other people, including the man’s 15-year-old daughter, were hit by the gunfire.

Police now say the 45-year-old Lovett was shot on his front porch after a group of people confronted his family at their home.

Nyima Lovett said her father shot back at his attackers.

In a social media post this afternoon, police said “someone knows more than they are saying” and are offering a reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

People with information are encouraged to call Pitt-Greenville Crome Soppers at 252-758-7777.

