Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Showers and locally heavy rainfall to taper off through early afternoon

Heavy rain and sequential downpours continue for the next few hours
Rainfall totals are expected to surpass 1" in under 24 hours in parts of Eastern NC. This could...
Rainfall totals are expected to surpass 1" in under 24 hours in parts of Eastern NC. This could lead to flooding concerns.(WITN Weather)
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First Alert Weather Day is active through early afternoon due to the potential for a few showers that could produce locally heavy downpours. With the parent low pressure system lingering to our west, this pattern is set to continue for the next day or so. The good news is the intensity and frequency of the rain will diminish through the afternoon as mid-level dry air moves in, reducing rain chances for this evening.

The risk for locally heavy may continue over the next few hours
The risk for locally heavy may continue over the next few hours(WITN Weather)

TIMING: Today - 3 PM this afternoon. The risk for widespread showers and heavy downpours are here for at least the next few hours. However, periods of heavy rain these showers are forecast to remain scattered in coverage as they track across the east.

IMPACTS: Widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain possible with isolated amounts up to 3 inches in some spots from today through Thursday.

Rainfall projection estimates over the next several days. Don't take these numbers literally,...
Rainfall projection estimates over the next several days. Don't take these numbers literally, this just shows the wide range of rainfall total possibilities over ENC. (WITN Weather)

Be sure to stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Rock officials look over the marlin boated by fishing boat Sensation on the final evening...
Sensation owner officially protests Big Rock results, retains attorney
Mark Thompson
West Carteret High School teacher/coach suspended following secret peeping charge by police
Damien Lovett
Victim says dead father shot at gunmen during Greenville mass shooting
Sights and Sounds from New Bern and East Duplin state football titles
New Bern 4A state champion head football coach Torrey Nowell has resigned

Latest News

Carol-ina was removed from the beach this morning.
Highway 12 reopens after boat removed from OBX beach
Man found dead on railroad tracks in Rocky Mount
Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Nature Preserve in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Nature Preserve wildfire estimated at over 15,000 acres, fire 65% contained as of Wednesday
Thumbnail for Tropical Storm Bret
Latest from the tropics: Tropical Storm Bret remains at moderate intensity