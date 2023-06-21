First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Showers and locally heavy rainfall to taper off through early afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First Alert Weather Day is active through early afternoon due to the potential for a few showers that could produce locally heavy downpours. With the parent low pressure system lingering to our west, this pattern is set to continue for the next day or so. The good news is the intensity and frequency of the rain will diminish through the afternoon as mid-level dry air moves in, reducing rain chances for this evening.

The risk for locally heavy may continue over the next few hours (WITN Weather)

TIMING: Today - 3 PM this afternoon. The risk for widespread showers and heavy downpours are here for at least the next few hours. However, periods of heavy rain these showers are forecast to remain scattered in coverage as they track across the east.

IMPACTS: Widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain possible with isolated amounts up to 3 inches in some spots from today through Thursday.

Rainfall projection estimates over the next several days. Don't take these numbers literally, this just shows the wide range of rainfall total possibilities over ENC. (WITN Weather)

Be sure to stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.