Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Downpours create potential for flooding

Heavy rain and sequential thunderstorms are expected through the day, making drainage a concern
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Downpours create potential for flooding
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First Alert Weather Day is active for Wednesday due to the potential for isolated flooding. Heavy downpours will be mixed in with the scatted showers, and with the parent low pressure system lingering to our west, this pattern is set to continue for several days. The good news is the intensity and frequency of the rain will diminish the later in the week we get.

The variable risks that will be associated with the FAWD Heavy Rain over the next several days
The variable risks that will be associated with the FAWD Heavy Rain over the next several days(WITN Weather)

TIMING: Today - Widespread showers and heavy downpours are expected to fire up across Eastern NC through Wednesday. Periods of heavy rain along with gusty breezes will be likely at times. These showers are forecast to remain scattered in coverage as they track across the east.

Possible FAWD impacts due to upper-level disturbance
Possible FAWD impacts due to upper-level disturbance(WITN Weather)

IMPACTS: Widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain expected with isolated amounts up to 4 inches in some spots from today through Thursday.

Rainfall projection estimates over the next several days. Don't take these numbers literally,...
Rainfall projection estimates over the next several days. Don't take these numbers literally, this just shows the wide range of rainfall total possibilities over ENC. (WITN Weather)

Be sure to stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Rock officials look over the marlin boated by fishing boat Sensation on the final evening...
Sensation owner officially protests Big Rock results, retains attorney
Mark Thompson
West Carteret High School teacher/coach suspended following secret peeping charge by police
Damien Lovett
Victim says dead father shot at gunmen during Greenville mass shooting
Sights and Sounds from New Bern and East Duplin state football titles
New Bern 4A state champion head football coach Torrey Nowell has resigned
Dechawn Edwards
Armed road rage leads to police chase in Kinston

Latest News

Man found dead on railroad tracks in Rocky Mount
Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Nature Preserve in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Nature Preserve wildfire estimated at over 15,000 acres, fire 65% contained as of Wednesday
Thumbnail for Tropical Storm Bret
Latest from the tropics: Tropical Storm Bret remains at moderate intensity
The National Park Service said that the "Carol-ina" ran aground on the Cape Hatteras National...
Highway 12 partially closed as boat removed from OBX beach