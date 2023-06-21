First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Downpours create potential for flooding

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First Alert Weather Day is active for Wednesday due to the potential for isolated flooding. Heavy downpours will be mixed in with the scatted showers, and with the parent low pressure system lingering to our west, this pattern is set to continue for several days. The good news is the intensity and frequency of the rain will diminish the later in the week we get.

The variable risks that will be associated with the FAWD Heavy Rain over the next several days (WITN Weather)

TIMING: Today - Widespread showers and heavy downpours are expected to fire up across Eastern NC through Wednesday. Periods of heavy rain along with gusty breezes will be likely at times. These showers are forecast to remain scattered in coverage as they track across the east.

Possible FAWD impacts due to upper-level disturbance (WITN Weather)

IMPACTS: Widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain expected with isolated amounts up to 4 inches in some spots from today through Thursday.

Rainfall projection estimates over the next several days. Don't take these numbers literally, this just shows the wide range of rainfall total possibilities over ENC. (WITN Weather)

Be sure to stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.