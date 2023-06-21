First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Downpours create potential for flooding
Heavy rain and sequential thunderstorms are expected through the day, making drainage a concern
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First Alert Weather Day is active for Wednesday due to the potential for isolated flooding. Heavy downpours will be mixed in with the scatted showers, and with the parent low pressure system lingering to our west, this pattern is set to continue for several days. The good news is the intensity and frequency of the rain will diminish the later in the week we get.
TIMING: Today - Widespread showers and heavy downpours are expected to fire up across Eastern NC through Wednesday. Periods of heavy rain along with gusty breezes will be likely at times. These showers are forecast to remain scattered in coverage as they track across the east.
IMPACTS: Widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain expected with isolated amounts up to 4 inches in some spots from today through Thursday.
Be sure to stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.