Eastern Carolina County holds public opioid settlement discussion

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County will receive a little over $3 million over the next 18 years in the opioid settlement, and Tuesday community members were able to discuss how they want to distribute it.

“When I first found out that my son had passed away from fentanyl, it was the Monday after we had his funeral on Saturday, so before then, I didn’t even know what illicit fentanyl was,” said Beaufort County resident Allena Hale.

The mother of Mikey Boyd, who passed away because of a fentanyl overdose back in March of 2022, was one of the community members to voice her opinion at Tuesday’s Behavioral Health Task Force Collaborative meeting.

“I don’t think there’s one simple solution it’s going to be efforts of parents; it’s going to be efforts of law enforcement, department agencies, EMS - it’s going to be all hands on deck to kind of combat this epidemic,” said Hale.

Beaufort County created the task force six years before they received their first wave of money, and the co-chair says this ensured everyone had the opportunity to input their ideas.

“Being able to get the voice of others so we understand what they are going through,” said Behavioral Task Force co-chair, Anthony Trye.

In 2022 they approved four strategies to implement with the settlement money. Prevention through health education with a focus on grades k-12, maintaining the task force, and pilot community projects that target substance misuse and prevention along with expanding peer support

Tyre says peer support specialists are key to helping those struggling to get the resources they need.

“Those peers will interact daily with any and everyone and also ensure that they get the proper level of treatment they need,” said Tyre.

Daughters of Worth and The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains will be getting at least 5,000 dollars each.

